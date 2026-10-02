While World Animal Day falls on October 4, residents of Mumbai and Pune are signing up to celebrate with their furry friends with fun activities spanning across the entire month, and here’s what’s on offer.Make way for PawRatri

Fun, fur and festivities: It’s animal month for Maharashtra

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This Navratri, Mumbaikars get to celebrate with their pets at the PawRatri event. There will be separate sections for dogs and cats manned by behaviourists for added safety. Human guests will be provided with headphones to enjoy garba, while soothing live music, curated games and cuisine, will be on offer for their pets.

“We will also have ‘pet photographers’ to capture the beautifully dressed pets and parents at the event,” says Joy Mukherji, founder of Happy Howlers.

When: October 25

Time: 6-10pm

Where: HRCWA Durga Puja Ground, Kandivali (E)

Cost: ₹699

Contact: 98208 11744Cat-ching up on reading

Mumbai’s Cat Café Studio is hosting a Tuxedo Book Club, where cat lovers meet up to chat, debate and review their favourite reads. Pooja Iyer, Communications Manager, says, “Our book club is a diverse, judgement free zone, hosted by author and animal lover Bhavani. Many of our attendees bring their children along. While adults discuss books, kids can play with the cats!”

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Time: 11am

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri (W)

Cost: ₹400

Contactpainting and pupcakes

Pune’s Petfeast Cafe is hosting Paint Pumpkins with Puppies event where guests can get creative while also playing with pups. Sonal Zalkikar, founder and cafe’s owner, says, “Shelter puppies will join in and the idea is to find them homes. Pumpkin-based treats called ‘pupcakes’, made with chicken or peanut butter, will be given to the puppies.”

When: October 11, 2026

TIme: 11am

Where: Petfeast Cafe, Viman Nagar

Cost: ₹950

Contact: 97666 44687Fun at farm

Pune equestrians’ special event helps humans understand farm animals better in their natural habitats. “Kids enjoy first hand interactions, while adults are educated about the right way of approaching any farm animal, “ says Kunaal Boyatkar, owner.

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When: Family petting outings conducted every weekend

Where: Wagholi

Time: 4pm-7pm

Cost: ₹350 per head. Kids below 2 not charged.

Contact: 9860766206