Handlooms drape the Capital

Ahead of International Saree Day, December 21, a textile showcase celebrating Indian handlooms titled Woven Whispers, was held on Sunday at the National Crafts Museum in Delhi. It was sponsored by Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, presented by FICCI FLO and curated by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), and brought together designers, artisans and industry leaders where conversations centered around sarees and its regional history and craftsmanship. Sunil Sethi, FDCI Chairman; Dr Mallika Nadda, Chairperson, Asia Pacific Advisory Council of the Special Olympics Organisation; Mamatha Venkatesh, Vice President-Head of Startup India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry; Poonam Sharma, National President, FICCI FLO and Kuwarani Ritu Singh, Entrepreneur

The evening opened with a panel discussion titled Craft to Commerce, focussing on sustainability, women-led enterprises and market access for handloom communities. This was followed by a fashion presentation by Abraham & Thakore, Akaaro by Gaurav Jai Gupta, Lahé Looms by Jahnabi Phookan and Advaya reinterpreting regional textiles through modern silhouettes and new weaving techniques.

Live classical fusion music set the tone as models descended the amphitheatre stairs. The presentation was interspersed with classic dance performances that lent cultural depth.