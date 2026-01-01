While there's always scope for cosmic magic to create a believer out of a skeptic, actual faith in the workings of the Universe and the power of your own intention is kind of crucial for this one. This 11-minute ritual promises to activate today's blessed 111 portal (Photo: Digital Travel Couple)

Real talk? There's nothing really all that 'new' about the year changing. 365 (or 366) days pass, and calendars we keep on the wall and in our phone, get reset to the start of a serial number. If you didn't happen to know that yesterday was December 31, making today January 1, there's honestly, maybe not much that would change on a practical level about your life. Except for the rule-of-thumb parties and celebration. But here's the thing, a new year continues to be 'new', year after year, because even the most pessimistic person in the world acknowledges the fact that a clean slate (even if a little bit written over) is almost, a non-negotiable when those illusory calendars reset.

If you happen to agree with this logic, this 11-minute manifestation ritual promises to help activate the sacred 111 portal that January 1, 2026 represents, taking you to your highest timeline. Now if you're doing the math on how 1/1/26 is actually '1/1/1', here's the rough work to convince you this isn't some cosmic mumbo jumbo: 1/1/2+0+2+6 = 1/1/10 = 1/1/1+0 = 1/1/1.

Follow this simple but powerful ritual today from manifestation coach Akshita Dayma Goel, and you should be good to go.

Begin by grounding yourself with a one-minute breathing practice, placing a hand on your heart, taking three deep breaths, and silently affirming 'new beginning'. Next, write down 11 intentions, starting each line with 'I am grateful that,' as if what you desire has already arrived. Spend one minute visualising your biggest wish, allowing yourself to fully feel it as real and present. Then repeat the affirmation 'My new reality is activated. It is done', three times with conviction. Throughout the day, take one small action that aligns with your future self and the life you’re calling in. Before sleep, close the ritual by writing 11 gratitudes and softly whispering, ‘Thank you’.