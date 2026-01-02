Just 2 days into the new year and we're already coming up on 2026's very first supermoon — the wolf supermoon. The date of paper for this stands at January 3, but in India, it is set to be visible, and most potent in its energies from moonrise on January 2 until pre-dawn on January 3, giving you tonight's window. January 2026's wolf supermoon promises swift results — here's what to do (Photo: Science Alert)

A supermoon occurs when the Moon reaches perigee, its closest point to Earth. This nearness makes the full moon appear larger, brighter and more radiant than other lunar phases, allowing its energy to feel especially intense. The moon feels most at ease in Cancer, and with a dignified Full Moon in this sign, we’re encouraged to turn our attention toward matters close to the heart. It’s a gentle nudge to prioritise our homes, families, relationships, friendships, and self-care, while reflecting on where and to whom we’re investing our emotional energy.

Ritual guide Manifestation page @tarotvoicebyuniverse on Instagram, suggests a simple but potent ritual to harness the power of the wolf supermoon with one very explicit caution.

Sit in silence under the moonlight, preferably near a window and begin by chanting 'Wolf Magic Begin Now'. The phrase may phonetically sound incomplete, but this exact sequence is in reality a very powerful switch word, widely attested with several experiences of granted wishes.

And that's it. That is all that this ritual entails. If you're someone who dabbles in manifestation, you may be used to rituals involving items and following a certain chronology with explicit direction. Well, the only directions here are to take it seriously (no jokes) and more importantly, NOT doubt its potency.

Detachment is largely the cornerstone of most manifestation guidelines you may come across, but for this, explicit faith in what you're asking for is the only caution to heed. Because, "wolves don't wait, they claim" and so whatever you ask for, moves immediately.