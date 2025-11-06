‘PM Modi ke glow ka raaz?’ Harleen Deol’s question leaves India's cricket team in splits; other cute moments from meet

During the meeting, batter Harleen Deol couldn’t resist a cheeky question about the PM’s skincare. “Mereko aapki skincare routine puchni hai…” she said with a grin. “Aap bohot glow karte ho sir,” she added. PM Modi replied playfully, “Mere is vishay peh zyada dhyaan nahi gaya tha..” Then off-spinner Sneh Rana chimed in saying, “Sir, yeh crore deshvasiyon ka pyaar hai…” and then added, “Woh toh hai he hai je.” PM Modi smiled and reflected, “Itne jo ashirvaad milte hain, unka bhi toh prabhav hota hai..”

After clinching their maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup, the Indian women’s cricket team received a special invitation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday (November 6). The team arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for the scheduled meet, following their commanding 52-run victory over South Africa in the World Cup final at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. The video of the interaction, shared on social media, captured light-hearted moments alongside the celebration of a historic sporting achievement.

Other cute moments from the meet Captain Harmanpreet Kaur fondly recalled meeting PM Modi back in 2017 and remarked on how different it felt this time, coming face-to-face with him while holding the World Cup trophy. She also shared the team’s desire to meet him more frequently. Vice Captain Smriti Mandhana further highlighted the PM’s motivational influence, noting that his encouragement has inspired girls across the country to achieve in diverse fields.

Additionally, Deepti Sharma, Player of the Tournament, said she had been eager to meet PM Modi again and remembered his words from 2017, urging them to keep chasing their dreams. A notable moment was when the Prime Minister recognised Deepti's Hanuman tattoo. The team was surprised that he knew about her devotion. Referring to Deepti's tattoo on her hand, he asked, “Aap yeh tattoo laga ke ghumti rehti hain, toh Hanuman Ji aapki kya madad karte hain?” They were further amazed when he inquired about the “Jai Shri Ram” in her Instagram bio. Deepti shared that her faith in Hanuman was profound, even stronger than her faith in herself. The allrounder has often been noted for wearing a tilak (or tika) on her forehead during cricket matches.

The Prime Minister also didn't hold back on the banter from his side. His conversation with Deepti moved to her ‘dadagiri’ on the field. “Maidan mein aapki dadagiri bohot chalti hai — is baat mein kitna dum hai?” he asked. To this, Deepti laughed and said, “Nahi sir, aisa kuch nahi hai. Ek cheez ka thoda khauf lagta hai, woh main bol sakti hoon — woh throw ka rehta hai.”