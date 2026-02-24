The holy pause before Holi: Do's and don'ts for this year's Holashtak stretch

Holi is just around the corner and we're sure your social calendar is piling up with invites and plans which without a doubt promise colour and revelry.

That being said, today, we enter Holasthak, which directly refers to the 8-day stretch preceding Holi. Seeing as the much-awaited festival of colours is falling on March 4, Holashtak commences today, February 24 continuing up till March 3. As per the Drik Panchang, Holashtak always commences on the Asthami tithi of Shukla Paksha during the Phalguna month in the Hindu calendar, ending on the day of Holika Dahan. The story, as per the Drik Panchang, goes, “Hiranyakashipu tortured Bhakta Prahlada in various ways for eight days of Holashtak to make him abandon his devotion to Lord Vishnu. But devotee Prahlada remained continuously engrossed in the worship of Lord Vishnu. Ultimately, to save the life of Prahlada ji, Lord Vishnu took the incarnation of Lord Narasimha and killed Hiranyakashipu.”

Irrespective of if you find yourself leaning into the spiritual subtext of Holi, the primary theme governing the Holasthak stretch is that of caution. This phase is considered energetically unsettled and inward-turned, and is therefore regarded as inauspicious for initiating new ventures or ceremonies. hWe bring to you a simple but comprehensive list of do's and don't to observe during this stretch - simply because, it's always better to be safe than sorry.

The Don'ts You may be used to seeing the 'do's' before the 'don'ts', but for Holashtak, the primary emphasis sits on the latter. Astrologist and psychic Mohini (@healingsbymohini on Instagram) explains how starting absolutely anything auspicious during this stretch, is best avoided.

Her Instagram PSA reads: "Avoid major life ceremonies such as vivah (weddings), sagai (engagements), naamkaran (naming ceremonies) or mundan. These rituals require a stable positive energy, which is considered lacking during these eight days." The same rule also applies to starting any new business. She adds, "(If you are a) founder yourself, you know the importance of a 'muhurat'. Avoid launching a new brand, opening a shop, or signing major new business contracts during Holashtak to prevent future obstacles."

The same level of caution is also to be applied when it comes to additional life milestones such as moving into a new home, buying major assets, resigning from or joining a new job or even travel - especially long distance - related to pleasure or a with a significant end-goal in mind. Mohini also makes us wary about exchange of food. She asserts, "During this sensitive period, try to avoid eating at other people's homes. Especially avoid consuming white sweets, white-coloured food items, cloves (laung) and cardamom (elaichi)." She additionally explains, “It is believed that certain foods can easily absorb energies, so being mindful about what and where you eat helps protect your aura and maintain spiritual balance.”