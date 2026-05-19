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Hospitality with a Heart: How The LaLiT is building skills, inclusion and a stronger Bharat

As India’s hospitality sector grows, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is redefining luxury through inclusion and community-led impact across the country

Published on: May 19, 2026 04:53 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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At a time when hospitality is often measured by scale, occupancy and expansion, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group is quietly shaping a different narrative - one rooted in Indian values of inclusion, dignity and community-building. It is a distinctly swadeshi approach to hospitality: luxury that is deeply Indian in spirit, people-first in practice and committed to nation-building beyond business.

The Lalit in Srinagar

Over the years, the Group has touched more than 1 million lives and directly supported over 300,000 individuals through initiatives spanning skilling, education, employment, healthcare and inclusion. It is this philosophy of hospitality with a heart that continues to define The LaLiT’s larger purpose across India.

The Group today is India’s largest private-sector employer of transgender persons, with over 250 transgender employees working across roles. Through 13 LGBTQIA+ job fairs, more than 10,000 jobseekers have been reached, leading to over 1,500 direct placements. Alongside this, over 500 persons with disabilities and 50+ acid attack survivors have been supported through focused livelihood and inclusion initiatives.

Emerging Queer Leaders in Hospitality

The Group’s larger skilling ecosystem has already trained over 3,000 LGBTQIA+ individuals through PrideKraft and more than 70 young individuals through the Emerging Queer Leaders in Hospitality programme. In collaboration with the Keshav Suri Foundation, over 350 individuals have undergone vocational and creative workshops, with 200+ placements facilitated. Additionally, 75+ scholarships have been awarded to students across communities, including LGBTQIA+ youth, persons with disabilities and neurodivergent individuals.

The LaLiT’s philosophy has always extended beyond operating hotels. During the pandemic, the Group repurposed hotel infrastructure to support doctors and frontline workers, while also facilitating meal distribution, PPE support and vaccination drives.

“As The LaLiT, inclusion is not a policy - it is a deeply held belief that shapes how we operate, grow and engage with communities. Our vision has always been to move beyond representation and create real pathways for dignity, livelihood and leadership. When individuals are empowered with opportunity and respect, they don’t just transform their own lives - they help build a more equitable and inclusive society,” said Keshav Suri, Executive Director, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group.

In many ways, The LaLiT’s journey reflects a larger Indian idea of hospitality - one where service is not transactional, but humane; where growth is measured not only in revenue, but in livelihoods created and lives uplifted. In an increasingly globalised luxury landscape, it is perhaps this rooted, swadeshi approach to hospitality with a heart that makes the brand stand apart.

 
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Home / HTCity / Leisure / Hospitality with a Heart: How The LaLiT is building skills, inclusion and a stronger Bharat
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