How Kim Kardashian stepped in and stole an F1 driver’s towel then made it right

During the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, reality TV star Kim Kardashian was visiting the Mercedes Formula 1 team. After 18-year-old rising star Kimi Antonelli won his race, a fresh white towel was left out on a table for him to dry off. A video went viral showing Kim walking by, using the towel to wipe her face, and casually walking away with it. F1 fans immediately turned the clip into a massive online joke, and Kimi even posted a funny TikTok video pretending to frantically search his garage asking, “Where is my towel?”

Kim sends a custom replacement gift

Kim Kardashian and Kimi Antonelli (Photos: Instagram)

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Instead of ignoring the internet memes, Kim decided to play along and fix the mix-up. Before the next race weekend in Spain, she sent Kimi a brand-new white towel wrapped in a pink bow. The towel was custom-embroidered with the words: “To Kimi from Kim.”

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