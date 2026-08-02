How to build lasting friendships: Experts share what truly keeps people close

Friendship Day is a reminder to celebrate the people who know us at our best and our worst, yet choose to stay. In an age of packed schedules and endless notifications, a best friend who offers unwavering support is one of life’s greatest gifts.

Even low-maintenance friendships take work

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Describing the essence of true friendship, Sonalpreet Sachdev, a licensed psychologist and relationship expert at Jihi Care, says, “It’s where a 2am call doesn’t need an appointment and is answered without any hesitation. There’s no weighing scale of status, money, or education, and only non-judgmental, unconditional love matters. They are built for a lifetime as someone we can go to unfiltered, and evolve with.”

Tips to maintain your friendship

What keeps a friendship strong for years? Psychiatrist Dr Sumaila Asif, The Full Circle, shares simple ways to nurture a bond that lasts a lifetime:

Accept that friendships have natural highs and lows; quieter phases don’t mean they’re ending

Express what bothers you instead of letting it build up

Be there not just for celebrations, but for the difficult moments too

Take the initiative to make plans instead of keeping score

Create simple rituals; a yearly meet-up, café date, or random video call, to stay connected

Don’t let your friendship exist only online; meet in person whenever possible

Notice when a friend goes unusually quiet and check in when it matters

Help each other grow through honest conversations

Capture and revisit shared memories to keep your bond strong

Let friendships survive disagreements by choosing understanding over judgment

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