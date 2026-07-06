How to recreate the Empire State Building flag trend

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, notorious "rooftopping" couple Ivan Beerkus and Angela Nikolau took marriage proposals to terrifying new heights. The daredevil duo—famous for their 2024 Netflix documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story—bypassed security to scale the 1,454-foot broadcast antenna of New York’s Empire State Building. Balancing on a narrow ledge without safety ropes, they unfurled a massive black peace banner before Ivan dropped to one knee.

Daredevil urban climbers Angela Nikolau (33) and Ivan Kuznetsov, known as Ivan Beerkus (32), made international headlines after scaling the forbidden 1,454-foot antenna of New York's Empire State Building (Photo: Instagram)

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While Angela said yes, the NYPD was waiting downstairs. Following a tense descent, the couple was arrested and arraigned on July 2, pleading not guilty to felony reckless endangerment and burglary charges. They are currently on supervised release until their August 24 court date.

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{{^usCountry}} But while the legal battle brews, social media has transformed the stunt into a massive viral Instagram trend. Savvy brands and creators are leveraging AI to replace the couple's original banner text with hilarious custom messages, turning a high-stakes criminal trespass into 2026's ultimate meme format. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But while the legal battle brews, social media has transformed the stunt into a massive viral Instagram trend. Savvy brands and creators are leveraging AI to replace the couple's original banner text with hilarious custom messages, turning a high-stakes criminal trespass into 2026's ultimate meme format. {{/usCountry}}

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How to Recreate the Viral "Empire State Spire" Video with AI

Generate you own

You don't need to risk a felony charge to jump on this viral trend. Here is how to safely recreate your own cinematic helicopter footage using AI:

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Step 1: Get Your Reference Photo Find a clear photo of you and your partner to guide the AI, or simply prepare to describe your appearance in the text prompt.

Step 2: Generate the Base Image Open an AI image generator (like Gemini) to create the dramatic, high-altitude scene with your custom text.

Image Prompt: "A photorealistic, cinematic high-angle shot of the Empire State Building spire. A massive black banner flag is waving dynamically from the antenna. In bold, crisp white text, the banner reads: '[INSERT YOUR CUSTOM TEXT HERE]'. In the foreground, a couple is standing on a high ledge looking out over the Manhattan skyline."

Step 3: Animate the Helicopter Motion Take your newly generated image and upload it into an AI video generator (such as Google’s Veo, Runway Gen-3, or Luma Dream Machine). Use an image-to-video prompt to add dynamic motion.

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