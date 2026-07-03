Indra Nooyi's 'I could've never become CEO in India' remark sparks debate

India-born Indra Nooyi, who became the first woman and first immigrant to lead global food and beverage giant PepsiCo in 2006, has sparked a debate on women in leadership roles. Speaking at a recent event at the Stanford Graduate School of Business in California, Nooyi credited the US with giving immigrants and women the opportunity to rise on merit. Indra Nooyi was speaking at an event in the US. (YouTube)

Nooyi said: "This (US) is where an immigrant could come in with nothing in her pocket and become the CEO of an iconic American red, white and blue company. I could never have become CEO in any other country in the world, including in India."

The 70-year-old hailed America's "meritocratic system", asserting, "It's because the mentors here don't care if you're male or female, they just want the best brains to rise to the top."

Her statement quickly polarised social media, with corporate and diplomatic names raising questions on why she was misrepresenting India.

Former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal listed prominent women leaders like Falguni Nayar and Radhika Gupta in India on X, questioning Nooyi: “You couldn’t become CEO in India? Why give a wrong picture of India?”

Businessman Suhel Seth also criticised her view, saying it unfairly dismissed the opportunities available in the country.