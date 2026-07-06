Inside the life of Erling Haaland: World Cup heroics, family roots, and off-field quirks

Move over traditional football stars. Norwegian goal machine Erling Haaland, at just 25, dropped a masterclass at his debut World Cup, scoring two late goals against Brazil to send Norway into their first-ever quarterfinals on July 5.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JULY 05: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates after the 2-1 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Justin Setterfield / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A family man

Haaland stands at 6’5” and weighs 94 kg. He inherits his football IQ from his dad (former Man City player Alf-Inge) and his speed from his mom (90s heptathlon champion Gry Marita Braut).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} To honour her, he is proudly sporting "Braut Haaland" on his jersey for the 2026 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To honour her, he is proudly sporting "Braut Haaland" on his jersey for the 2026 World Cup. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Erling and his father, Alf-Inge “Alfie” Haaland, have shared special jersey moments before, famously swapping a Manchester City “dad” jersey gifted to Erling when he was a boy for a “son” Manchester City jersey after Erling won the Premier League.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Life is sweet off the pitch, too. Haaland lives a low-key life with his childhood sweetheart, Isabel Haugseng Johansen. The couple quietly welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in December 2024.

His 6,000-calorie ‘caveman’ diet

Haaland eats double what a normal active man needs, focusing entirely on clean, whole foods. His daily fuel includes raw milk, eggs, steak, and honey, but his true secret weapons are cow hearts and livers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, it's not all strictly prehistoric; he recently confessed his love for Indian comfort food specifically butter chicken and garlic naan.

Pop culture? Never heard of it

Despite being a global superstar, Haaland lives completely off the grid when it comes to Hollywood. He prefers playing Minecraft and EA Sports FC over watching movies.

In fact, he famously ghosted a text from Marvel star Tom Holland inviting him to dinner simply because he had absolutely no clue who the Spider-Man actor was!

'Raw-dogging' flights and Snapchat memes

Erling Haaland recently went viral for “raw-dogging” a flight, staring blankly at a screenless seatback for seven hours straight. No movies, no sleep, no food—just absolute, silent focus.

When he is online, Haaland runs his own unfiltered Snapchat account, acting like a total meme lord. He regularly goes viral for posting bizarre Shrek-filter selfies, Game Boy sessions, and blunt, sarcastic answers to fans.

Hair ties and Hermès

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From his signature mid-game blonde hair bun (where he meticulously matches his hair tie to his team kit) to his off-duty style, Haaland is a high-fashion darling.

He owns at least seven Hermès Birkin bags and boasts a luxury collection of custom Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and a sky-blue Goyard bag that perfectly matches his Manchester City colours.