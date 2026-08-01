Lost for 150 years, this library book finally finds its way home

A public library in Australia’s coastal town of Kiama has recently recovered a book that appears to have been overdue for nearly 150 years after it was discovered hidden inside a sealed fireplace during a home renovation.

The book was discovered hidden inside a sealed fireplace during a home renovation. (Photo: AP)

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Resident Ross Simmons, who uncovered the book inside a tea crate that had been bricked into the chimney of his family’s old cottage, returned it to Kiama Library last week.

Simmons believes the book may have been borrowed by his great-great-grandfather, John Simmons, who lived in the house during the late 19th century.

“We’ve never had a book this old returned,” library manager Michelle Hudson said.

Hudson jokingly calculated that, if overdue fines had continued to accumulate, the borrower would owe around 28,000 Australian dollars (approx ₹19 lakh). The estimate is based on the library’s original policy, which charged three pence per week for overdue books.

Historical significance

Although the book suffered water damage after decades inside the fireplace, it remains an important piece of the library’s history, offering a glimpse into the library’s strict Victorian-era rules. Some of them include:

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{{^usCountry}} Borrowers had to return overdue books and clear any outstanding fines before checking out another title {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Borrowers had to return overdue books and clear any outstanding fines before checking out another title {{/usCountry}}

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Households could borrow up to three books only if at least six family members were considered literate

Another rule barred people arriving at the library in a “state of intoxication” from borrowing books.

Today’s policies are far more relaxed. While disruptive visitors can still be asked to leave, there is no requirement to prove literacy or any explicit ban on intoxicated patrons.

-AP