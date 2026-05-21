Midnight melodies and morning raags: Inside Lucknow’s first-of-its-kind overnight Indian classical music baithak

Saturday night in the state capital will reverberate with classical musical notes during the first-of-its-kind overnight Vibhavari baithak event. Starting at 10pm till 6am, the overnight classical music event will bring alive the old tradition of baithaks. A file photo from a baithak concert held in Lucknow. (Inset) Sarod player Pandit Abhijeet Roy Chowdhury, vocalist Varun Mishra, sarod player Smit Tiwari and tabla player Pandit Ravinath Mishra The event will witness 13 performances by artistes from New Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune and from all over the state. “Our endeavour is to revive these kinds of baithak and help people gather to informally join this kind of music. In Awadh, it was a tradition to have overnight music nights, but it's no longer held. In Lucknow, plays, kathak, vocals used to happen often, but music concerts were missing. So, we started with small baithaks and now we are doing it every Sunday at Lete Hue Hanuman Temple in Chowk and a lot of people including youths are joining.”

Over the years, the city has witnessed baithaks and classical music festivals. Festivals in baithak formats are also happening like Sanatkada Festival, Nadarpan Fest, KK Kapoor Memorial event and more. Sangeet Natak Academy awardee (2015) and sarod player Pandit Abhijeet Roy Chowdhury (68), who will be performing at the event, says, “My guruji and relative Pt Bholanath Bhattacharya used to tell that such overnight baithaks used to happen at music patron Rai Umanath Bali’s haveli. Late night concerts do happen but they used to stay till 1-2 am. My timing is at midnight so I am looking forward to playing night raags.”