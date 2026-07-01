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Miley Cyrus gets her own barbie and it’s giving fans major ‘Hannah Montana’ nostalgia

The doll is dressed in custom Alaïa all-black, faux-leather outfit from her Golden Burning Sun music video

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 04:51 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pop star Miley Cyrus has achieved a new milestone weeks after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Toymaker Mattel has launched a special collectible Barbie doll in her likeness.

Toymaker Mattel has launched a special collectible Barbie doll in her likeness. (Photos: Instagram)
Toymaker Mattel has launched a special collectible Barbie doll in her likeness. (Photos: Instagram)

With this release, the 33-year-old singer joins an elite group of legendary musicians who have been immortalised by the brand, including David Bowie, Elvis Presley, Stevie Nicks, and Kylie Minogue.

The doll is dressed in custom Alaïa all-black, faux-leather outfit from her Golden Burning Sun music video - complete with a hooded jacket, black pumps, sunglasses, and a microphone. It is priced at $60 (approx 5,000) .

The launch has triggered strong nostalgia among fans online, with many comparing the new high-end collector’s item to the popular Hannah Montana dolls they grew up playing with.

One user said, “I want it for my 10 year old self”. Another said, “This totally brings me back the days when I own a “Hannah Montana” barbie doll.

 
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