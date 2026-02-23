A recent Forbes Health survey reveals that 78 per cent of users feel emotionally drained by ghosting, dishonesty, and the absence of meaningful connection, despite nearly half still searching for long-term love. And the dating app epidemic, big or small in brand name, continue to host a mix of passive and deeply dedicated clientele. Most users juggle multiple apps at once, investing close to an hour daily in the pursuit of compatibility. In response to mounting swipe fatigue, Tinder for one, has begun testing AI-driven features like ‘Chemistry’, designed to decode personality and intention more efficiently. Why does modern romance feel safer from a distance? (Photo: X)

People may believe they're looking for connection - or literally are - but the lack of amicable outcomes is what is ensuring this fatigue doesn't just persist on their screens but also weighs heavy on their emotional psyche. Over time, disappointment shifts behaviour, nudging daters toward forming a semblance of connections that feel safer, smaller and easier to control.

We're currently passively contending with the era of tightly-managed romances: 6–7 dating, where intimacy is confined to a predictable daily window; roster dating, which distributes emotional risk across multiple partners; and choremancing, where the starting point of effort is reduced to running mundane errands together. Each promises convenience and reduced vulnerability, reframing love as something to be scheduled, diversified and easily discarded if needed.

The primary umbrella argument in favour of these dime-a-dozen dating 'hacks' is personal convenience, and that may be true to a significant extent. But one also can't deny the subversion tactics for real emotional investment and romance.

We asked a relationship expert and a psychologist to weigh in on the complex dynamics of modern romance.