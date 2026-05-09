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Mother’s Day: From girl gang outings to wellness vouchers

Mother’s Day gifting has undergone an evolution in Lucknow. Moving beyond the traditional flowers and cakes

Published on: May 09, 2026 01:35 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Mother’s Day gifting has undergone an evolution. Moving beyond the traditional cards, flowers, and cakes, the modern celebration now centres on beauty, fitness, wellness vouchers, and curated experiences. Today, youngsters are increasingly seeking gifts that align with the “essential needs” of the contemporary mother.

Beauty and wellness at the forefront

Mother’s Day gifting(Shutterstock)

Shweta Rastogi, cosmetologist. and owner of Kalakit Wellness, notes, “It isn’t just young adults; even children and teenagers have a keen understanding of what their mothers truly want,” she says. Rastogi recalls a college student who, after accompanying her mother to the centre, called back specifically to purchase a voucher for two HydraFacials. “It was a revelation to us,” she adds. “It inspired us to design more targeted offers specifically for this day.”

Fitness as the ultimate gift

Beyond aesthetics, health and fitness are becoming major market drivers. Traditional gifts are taking a backseat to long-term wellness benefits. “Today’s consumers are health-conscious, and they recognise that gifting shouldn’t be limited to material items,” explains yoga guru Vineet Saxena of Dreamfit Yoga. “We are all looking for ways to stay fit, so offering special deals is a win-win. We’re currently offering a 10% to 15% discount on 30 or 40-day enrollments. For our online clients, booking 15 sessions earns them five additional sessions for free.”Splash for the ‘mom gangs’

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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