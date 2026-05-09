Mother’s Day: From girl gang outings to wellness vouchers

Mother’s Day gifting has undergone an evolution. Moving beyond the traditional cards, flowers, and cakes, the modern celebration now centres on beauty, fitness, wellness vouchers, and curated experiences. Today, youngsters are increasingly seeking gifts that align with the “essential needs” of the contemporary mother.

Beauty and wellness at the forefront

Mother’s Day gifting(Shutterstock)

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Shweta Rastogi, cosmetologist. and owner of Kalakit Wellness, notes, “It isn’t just young adults; even children and teenagers have a keen understanding of what their mothers truly want,” she says. Rastogi recalls a college student who, after accompanying her mother to the centre, called back specifically to purchase a voucher for two HydraFacials. “It was a revelation to us,” she adds. “It inspired us to design more targeted offers specifically for this day.”

Fitness as the ultimate gift

Beyond aesthetics, health and fitness are becoming major market drivers. Traditional gifts are taking a backseat to long-term wellness benefits. “Today’s consumers are health-conscious, and they recognise that gifting shouldn’t be limited to material items,” explains yoga guru Vineet Saxena of Dreamfit Yoga. “We are all looking for ways to stay fit, so offering special deals is a win-win. We’re currently offering a 10% to 15% discount on 30 or 40-day enrollments. For our online clients, booking 15 sessions earns them five additional sessions for free.”Splash for the ‘mom gangs’

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{{^usCountry}} The trend of group experiences is also popular in the fitness sector. Rachna Singh from Bubbles Swimming Pool has introduced a flat 50% off for Mother’s Day. “We were already getting enquiries for Mother’s Day, so what better way to celebrate than offering a flat 50% discount on a month’s worth of swimming classes? This special offer encourages a wonderful day out, whether it’s for mother-daughter, mother-kids, or even ‘mom-and-friends’ groups to jump in and enjoy fitness together.” Purposeful surprises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend of group experiences is also popular in the fitness sector. Rachna Singh from Bubbles Swimming Pool has introduced a flat 50% off for Mother’s Day. “We were already getting enquiries for Mother’s Day, so what better way to celebrate than offering a flat 50% discount on a month’s worth of swimming classes? This special offer encourages a wonderful day out, whether it’s for mother-daughter, mother-kids, or even ‘mom-and-friends’ groups to jump in and enjoy fitness together.” Purposeful surprises {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For many, the goal is to gift an experience the recipient wouldn’t normally splurge on for themselves. Reema Bhatnagar (20), a humanities student at Lucknow University, wanted something worthwhile for her mother. “My mother is an incredible planner, so my brother and I wanted to give her something she’s been hesitant to join on her own—like a dance or Pilates class,” Bhatnagar explains. “We decided on a Jazz Funk dance course. We pooled our money to pay for a two-month session. She’s in for a total surprise, and we couldn’t be happier.” Similarly, Hamza Hasan (34), a young professional, teamed up with his 10-year-old daughter to book a grooming and spa package for his wife at her favourite parlour. “I remember her mentioning last month that she needed a spa day, but between household chores and work, she never makes the time,” Hasan says. “We’ve planned sessions for both her and my mother. In today’s busy world, the gift of relaxation is the best thing we can gift." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For many, the goal is to gift an experience the recipient wouldn’t normally splurge on for themselves. Reema Bhatnagar (20), a humanities student at Lucknow University, wanted something worthwhile for her mother. “My mother is an incredible planner, so my brother and I wanted to give her something she’s been hesitant to join on her own—like a dance or Pilates class,” Bhatnagar explains. “We decided on a Jazz Funk dance course. We pooled our money to pay for a two-month session. She’s in for a total surprise, and we couldn’t be happier.” Similarly, Hamza Hasan (34), a young professional, teamed up with his 10-year-old daughter to book a grooming and spa package for his wife at her favourite parlour. “I remember her mentioning last month that she needed a spa day, but between household chores and work, she never makes the time,” Hasan says. “We’ve planned sessions for both her and my mother. In today’s busy world, the gift of relaxation is the best thing we can gift." {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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