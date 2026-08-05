People ask me to retire, but I know I have it in me: PV Sindhu

Having been through two difficult years marked by injuries, early-round exits and growing doubts over her future, murmurs in the sporting world hinted that ace shuttler PV Sindhu’s best days are behind her. And for this athlete who has given her all to the court, dealing with whispers of a quiet exit were harder than battling physical injuries. Yet, Sindhu never stopped believing! Her recent historic Japan Open triumph shows that the fire still burns bright and now with the World Championships being just days away (August 17 to August 23), Sindhu heads into her next challenge carrying renewed confidence, belief, and momentum.

After a historic title win at the Japan Open, ac shuttler PV Sindhu is now gearing up to compete at the BWF World Championships in Delhi. (Photo: Instagram)

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“There have been a lot of ups and downs in the recent years.. injuries.. I was losing in first rounds. A lot of people said ‘maybe she should retire, maybe she is done,’ But I kept telling myself that I can do it, that I have it in me. And that kept me going every single day,” Sindhu says reflecting on the tough phase, and admits that off the court the noise has been louder. “It wasn’t an easy phase but I have believed in myself through it,” she shares, crediting her support system and self-belief for pulling her through the physical and mental grind. And adds emphatically: “Having the best team around me, that guided me really good, is why I could make this happen. Is why I am still far from done!”

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{{^usCountry}} Her unwavering mindset guided her when she took to the court at the Japan Open to create history. Breaking a long-standing losing streak against rival Akane Yamaguchi, Sindhu clinched the title, she was hailed for a triumph rooted entirely in her tactical adaptability. “In life and in sport, plan A doesn’t always work. That is where preparations, mindset and that undying will to win come what may comes into play. You have to switch on the court within seconds and go to plan B. That is what I did in Japan and that is the approach I take forward with me now in the World Championships,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her unwavering mindset guided her when she took to the court at the Japan Open to create history. Breaking a long-standing losing streak against rival Akane Yamaguchi, Sindhu clinched the title, she was hailed for a triumph rooted entirely in her tactical adaptability. “In life and in sport, plan A doesn’t always work. That is where preparations, mindset and that undying will to win come what may comes into play. You have to switch on the court within seconds and go to plan B. That is what I did in Japan and that is the approach I take forward with me now in the World Championships,” she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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Though the recent victory silenced doubters right ahead of the upcoming marquee event, Sindhu remains realistically grounded about her evolving career and being in sport that is fast-moving. “If you ask me, was there a day in that stretch where I seriously considered that the wins might not come back the same way? Yes, it will definitely not come back the same way because the game is completely different now compared to a few years ago. Yes, the wins won’t come back the same way, but you just have to adapt, make split-second decisions, and keep pushing. You have to change and strategise at every step. You play with different opponents, it’s a different court, it’s a different country, it’s a different shuttle yet every time you win, it’s special, it’s different,” she concludes.

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