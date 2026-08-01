Rain is making Indians fall in love faster, new dating survey finds

While the monsoon may slow cities down, new data reveals that the rainy season quietly speeds up relationships - affirming how Bollywood films have always romanticised the season. The data is based on responses of over 2,500 Indian singles on dating app happn, and according to the survey, many singles feel like the slower rhythm of the season is creating space for conversations that feel more meaningful.

Key Data Highlights

The 'Monsoon Blue' Effect: 76% of Indian singles admit that rainy weather makes them crave companionship or deeply miss having "their person."

Fast-Tracked Relationships: 1 in 2 respondents state that the monsoon season accelerated a casual connection into a meaningful relationship.

The 'Stuck Together' Serendipity: 54% believe that getting unexpectedly stranded together due to heavy rain creates an authentic, unforced emotional bond.

Slow Dating Over Quick Drinks: Nearly 50% say rainy days naturally lead to longer, slower dates, giving people the time to evaluate matches beyond first impressions.

Love in the monsoon

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