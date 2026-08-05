Riteish Deshmukh fronts Pitambari's Devbhakti Agarbatti campaign

Expanding its portfolio, Pitambari has entered the agarbatti category with the launch of Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti. To mark the launch, the brand has partnered with actor Riteish Deshmukh as its Brand Ambassador for a nationwide campaign centred on faith, devotion and the power of natural fragrance.

(L-R): Ravindra Prabhudesai, Managing Director, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.; Riteish Deshmukh, actor, director and producer; Parikshit Prabhudesai, Vice Chairman, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.; and Priya Prabhudesai, Director, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd.

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Made with natural ingredients and infused with the fragrance of real flowers, the new range is designed to offer a long-lasting aroma with a low-smoke formulation, creating a calm and soothing ambience during prayer. It is available in a variety of fragrances, including Chandan, Mogra, Rose and Champa.

Built around the belief that God is always with us, the campaign celebrates the everyday ritual of prayer that begins each day with hope and gratitude. Carrying the message, "Ye Desh Jagta Hai Nayi Ummed Ke Saath," and concluding with the tagline, "Jahan Shraddha Aur Bhakti, Wahan Mehke Pitambari Devbhakti," it highlights the role of fragrance in enriching the spiritual experience.

Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti is available in a variety of fragrances, including Chandan, Mogra, Rose and Champa.

Speaking about the association, Riteish Deshmukh said, "Pitambari is a trusted brand that proudly represents Indian values and traditions. I am delighted to be associated with Pitambari Devbhakti. It is a privilege to celebrate the values of faith and devotion that lie at the heart of Indian culture. I believe its natural fragrances will become an integral part of daily pooja rituals in homes across the country."

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{{^usCountry}} The campaign has been conceptualised and directed by Mahesh Limaye's Lee Productions with creative inputs from the Pitambari Creative Team, and will be rolled out through a 360-degree media campaign across television, print, digital and social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The campaign has been conceptualised and directed by Mahesh Limaye's Lee Productions with creative inputs from the Pitambari Creative Team, and will be rolled out through a 360-degree media campaign across television, print, digital and social media. {{/usCountry}}

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Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Prabhudesai, Managing Director, Pitambari Products Pvt. Ltd., said, "Pooja has always held a special place in Indian culture. With Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti, our objective is to bring greater purity to this spiritual experience through natural ingredients and authentic flower fragrances. We are delighted to introduce a product that reflects our commitment to quality while enriching the everyday worship experience."

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Parikshit Prabhudesai, Vice Chairman, added that with its strong distribution network, Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti is available across the country and is among India's first mass-produced natural fragrance agarbattis. He expressed confidence that the product would resonate with consumers seeking purity, quality and value.

Sharing the brand's vision, Priya Prabhudesai, Director, said the company is focusing on a phased, zone-wise expansion with the aim of making Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti a part of everyday pooja in households across India.

With its nationwide rollout, Pitambari Devbhakti Agarbatti marks the brand's foray into the national agarbatti market, further strengthening its portfolio of trusted household products.



(Promotional Content)