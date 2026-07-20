Sangram Singh becomes first Indian to win Asian Championship title after defeating Pakistani fighter

Sangram Singh, who successfully transitioned from wrestling to MMA, scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win the Asian Championship title. He defeated Pakistani fighter Mohammad Abid Ali in just 1 minute and 20 seconds, registering his second victory over a Pakistani opponent and his fourth overall in MMA. The win also extended his unbeaten run in the sport.

Sangram Singh

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The Malaysian crowd celebrated the victory with tremendous enthusiasm. One excited spectator came close to the ring after the fight and began chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Speaking in his own language, he declared that "we will defeat these Pakistanis everywhere." Sangram Singh dedicated his victory to 1.4 billion Indians.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mohammad Abid Ali, popularly known as Mohammad Buta, continued making controversial remarks, just as he had during the face-off event. His frustration over the defeat was evident as he said that he loved all the Muslims in Malaysia. His comments were met with loud boos from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Mohammad Abid Ali, popularly known as Mohammad Buta, continued making controversial remarks, just as he had during the face-off event. His frustration over the defeat was evident as he said that he loved all the Muslims in Malaysia. His comments were met with loud boos from the crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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Sangram Singh said that his only objective in every fight is to keep India's tricolour flying high, and he was delighted to have had the opportunity to do so once again. Earlier, he had defeated Pakistan's Ali Raza Nasir, Tunisia's Hakim Trabesi and France's Florian Caudier.

Even before the final, the contest had become a matter of prestige because of the weight cut and Mohammad Abid Ali's provocative statements. However, the two-time Commonwealth Heavyweight Champion lived up to expectations and delivered a memorable performance for his country.

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Sangram Singh's coach, Bhupesh Kumar, explained that Mohammad Abid Ali possessed excellent punching skills and came out aggressively. Sangram, however, kept evading the attacks. Because of Abid's taller frame, he enjoyed a better reach, and one of his punches landed near Sangram's eye. Recognising this advantage, Sangram remained composed and refrained from engaging in unnecessary exchanges.

Although Abid had also transitioned from wrestling to MMA, Sangram completely outclassed him with his wrestling skills. Around the 30-second mark, he executed a superb leg attack and quickly secured an ankle hold that laid the foundation for the victory. Maintaining control, he dragged Abid from the edge of the cage back inside before applying a choke from the same position. Abid had no answer to the submission.

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The stadium erupted in celebration as Sangram sealed the victory and fulfilled his dream of becoming the Asian Champion.

Reflecting on the decisive moment, Sangram Singh said that Abid had tried to neutralise his attack by taking advantage of the cage position, but by pulling him back inside, he prevented his opponent from executing that strategy.

Coach Bhupesh Kumar added that Abid's height and quick punching ability initially suggested the contest would be closely fought. However, Sangram's vast wrestling experience ultimately proved decisive. He noted that Sangram had also won his previous bout in Argentina using a similar leg attack.