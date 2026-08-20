Sculpting Faith: A walk through Ganpti murti workshops in Mumbai & Pune

With Ganesh Chaturthi less than a month away, the preparation to welcome Lord Ganesha has kicked off in Maharashtra. Several aagmans at major pandals are scheduled for this weekend. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars and Punekars have been signing up for Ganesh Chaturthi related walks and workshops. While the walks let attendees interact with artisans preparing the Ganesh murtis, the workshops help them learn to make their own idols, guided by professional artistes.

An artisan at work

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Photowalks Mumbai

Anurag Kukrety, Founder of Photowalks Mumbai, is organising a walk in Girgaon. He says, “At these walks, attendees will get an immersive look at the traditional process of Ganpati idol-making. They will see the artisans at work, understand the craftsmanship behind the idols, and learn about the traditions, techniques and stories associated with this age-old art.”

When: August 23

Time: 4pm-5pm and 5.30pm-6.30pm

Where: Girgaon, Mumbai

Price: ₹599

Contact: +91 9082624292

Ganpati Special Heritage Walk

Punekars can get the festive feel at the Ganpati Special Heritage Walk by Deccan Drifts. Founder Randhir Jaya Naidu explains, “We will be visiting various workshops of potters creating the Ganpati idols using various materials like PoP, red mud clay and shadu maati. We will witness the idols being coloured in various sizes, shapes and designs. Attendees will be interacting with artisans to get to know in more detail how these idols are made using the moulds.”

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Time: 10am-12pm

Where: New Kumbhar Wadi, Pune

Price: ₹350

Contact: +91 9130641707

Kalashala Art and Design studio workshop

Sayali Shinde from Kalashala Art and Design studio Pune will also be conducting workshops throughout the festive season. She says, “Attendees will get an up-close look at the traditional Ganpati idol-making process, with an insight into the craftsmanship, techniques and traditions involved in making the idols.” The workshops will be held across 20 batches planned across the coming month.

Where: PCMC, Pune and Mumbai

Price range: ₹200 to ₹999

Contact: +91 7875237773

Bringing mould to life

Mallika Keer, Conservation Architect and Founder of Beyond Heritage, recently conducted one such workshop in Mumbai’s Parel on August 2, and recalls the wonderful response it got. She shares,”A large part of the curiosity came from the fact that while we are familiar with the celebrations, very few of us actually get to see what goes into making the idol we bring home.”

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A question that came up repeatedly during the workshop was, “How do you put life and soul into something that is essentially just clay and paint?”, and Keer asserts that the answer had to be experienced. “Until the idol is painted, it is essentially a beautifully crafted form. But once the eyes are painted, something changes. Suddenly, the face feels alive, and the idol takes on a completely different presence. It is perhaps the moment where you truly understand the skill and devotion of the artisan,” she says.