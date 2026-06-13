Sew far, so good: Why the younger generation is turning to sewing and upcycling

Observed on June 13, Sewing Machine Day celebrates the invention of the sewing machine and its impact on fashion and clothing. Fittingly, the art of sewing itself is experiencing a revival today. With more than 3.3 million posts under #sewingproject on Instagram, young people are turning to workshops and online tutorials to learn the craft.

For the younger generation, sewing is deeply tied to how they approach fashion, identity, and consumption. (AI Generated)

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“Sewing is experiencing a cultural shift, especially among younger generations seeking creative, personal, and sustainable ways to express themselves. Today, sewing is seen not just as a traditional skill, but as a creative outlet and even a path to entrepreneurship,” says Anil Dua, COO of consumer-durable brand Usha.

At Usha’s experiential sewing boutique, The Hab by Usha, participants arrive to learn a new skill and leave with a sense of confidence and community. Designer and workshop facilitator Shefali Desai says many discover that sewing is less about perfection and more about experimentation. For her, the most rewarding moment is seeing participants complete their first project and realise what they can create on their own.

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{{^usCountry}} “Over Usha’s 90-year legacy, we have seen sewing evolve with changing lifestyles. Through continuous innovation in sewing technology, we have focused on making the craft more intuitive, learner-friendly and approachable,” adds Dua. Why the needle is trending again {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over Usha’s 90-year legacy, we have seen sewing evolve with changing lifestyles. Through continuous innovation in sewing technology, we have focused on making the craft more intuitive, learner-friendly and approachable,” adds Dua. Why the needle is trending again {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Across cities, sewing workshops are drawing curious newcomers. “I have been hosting workshops for a year now, and the demographic usually consists of women between 19 and 50, with some kids attending alongside parents. Around 60% are complete beginners,” says Rabab Kanchwala of G&R’s For All The Angels, Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across cities, sewing workshops are drawing curious newcomers. “I have been hosting workshops for a year now, and the demographic usually consists of women between 19 and 50, with some kids attending alongside parents. Around 60% are complete beginners,” says Rabab Kanchwala of G&R’s For All The Angels, Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The appeal lies as much in the process as the outcome. Workshops often centre on beginner-friendly projects such as tote bags, sunglass pouches, patchwork coasters, and bookmarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The appeal lies as much in the process as the outcome. Workshops often centre on beginner-friendly projects such as tote bags, sunglass pouches, patchwork coasters, and bookmarks. {{/usCountry}}

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For participants, its deeply personal. “I started with small things like bandanas and bags, and even made a top. There’s a real sense of satisfaction in creating something with your own hands,” says Delhi-based Sheena Chandel, 32, who recently returned to sewing after attending a workshop.

A sustainable choice

As conversations around sustainability grow louder, sewing is becoming a practical tool for conscious consumption. From hemming trousers to upcycling old garments, it encourages repair over disposal. Kanchwala shares, “For a lot of people, sewing is a way to be more intentional about what they wear and how they consume fashion.”

The global upcycled fashion market, valued at $8.54 billion (approx ₹814.20 crore) in 2025, is projected to reach $20.65 billion (approx ₹1,97,121 crore) by 2034, according to Precedence Research.

More than just a craft

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For newer workshop hosts, the demand is hard to miss. “Most attendees are beginners, though many have some early memory of stitching from school or with their grandparents,” says Sia Khandelwal of Silchi Crafts, Mumbai, adding, “They come in for creativity, stress relief, or simply to try something offline. It’s been surprising to see how quickly people pick up the skill and keep coming back.”

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Individuals also come in with Pinterest boards or saved Instagram posts, but the workshop becomes a way to slow down and engage with that idea in real life. Many are discovering the craft for the first time. “I joined because a friend dragged me along, but it turned out to be incredibly rewarding,” says Hyderabad-based Simran Sapna. The 24-year-old adds, “I can fix small things now, and there’s something very calming about it.”

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