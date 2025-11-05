Celestial self-care season: The Taurus full moon is encouraging treat yo'self energy for these lucky zodiacs

You know that feeling you get at the end of a long day when your head finally hits the pillow? That's what the energy of full moons are. They invite that pit you've been carrying right out of your gut, asking you to release in to the Universe. And November 2025 seems to be beginning on that exact note. The full moon on November 5, 2025, however, has an exciting little spin to it. It's taking place in the sign of Taurus, the zodiac sign which stands to represent stability, practicality, loyalty, and a love for beauty and material comfort. Long story short, it's time for the fixed signs to ground themselves in comfort at the far end of a trying year. Astrologer and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim reads the stars for us. As always, don't forget to read for your Sun, Moon and rising signs! It's self-care season as per the Taurus full moon — but make it luxe! (Photo: X)

Taurus Taurus has been up in their heads for the majority of the year, so much so that they might've lost sight of their core beliefs. The full moon in their sign is encouraging them to actively find their stability. The key word to keep in mind here is "pleasurable", says Evan. It could be as complex as throwing themselves a rager or as simple as making some sourdough from scratch. Find. That. Joy!

Leo Leos can rarely ever sit still and this full moon encourages that in a way, though it's all good stuff. A career high awaits the fire sign as they sink deep into their mind map for accumulating more resources and taking that impending plunge. Creativity will play a big role in this regard, so the advice for them is to keep their wound-up minds open.

Scorpio Stop with the drama. Straight up Scorpios. The constant psychoanalysing has very visibly taken a toll on the water signs. The Taurus full moon however, is asking them to turn off their brains and throw themselves into a well-planned activity with a partner or a close friend — and here's the catch, take the experience on a surface level instead of trying to read between the lines where there are literally none.

Aquarius The primary focus for Aquarius this full moon should be turning their home into a sanctuary. And the thing is, the air sign will be spiritually led to see how to achieve that vision. Tending to plants, cooking at home, kicking up your feet to re-watch their favourite show — it's about making things easy for themselves.

Bonus predictions: Aries could have quite an indulgent experience while Capricorns may find themselves in a romantic situation, more intense than the casual back and forth they've potentially been involved in.

Bottomline — the ultimate luxury is your peace of mind.