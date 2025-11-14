The collision of art, literature and emotions in the Capital

Conversations around art and literature took centrestage in the Capital on Tuesday at Bikaner House, where author and businesswoman Nelofar Currimbhoy’s latest book, Tara—The Dream Chaser and a painting by artist Laila Khan Furniturewalla, titled Tara, were unveiled. They both collaborated to work on the subject of women discovering themselves as they go on a journey in their lives. Laila Khan Furniturewalla and Nelofar Currimbhoy (Photos: Raajessh Kashyap / HT)

“For Tara, I have shown a woman who is becoming someone. She is searching for herself and her truth, going through a journey. She appears vulnerable, but that vulnerability is her strength. Portraits of women have been a big subject in my work, and I paint them in various emotional states —self-reflecting, doubting, and dilemmas,” reflects Laila while talking about her painting.

The event then transitioned into Nelofar indulging in a talk with artist Oroon Das, where she talked about the inspiration, plot, and themes of her book. “I wanted to capture everything in this book in detail, even the smell of a freshly painted room. For me, the process of writing is a rhythm, and if I do not write my story at the same time every day, constantly, the flow stops,” she says.

The evening came to a conclusion with a brief reading of the book by actor Kabir Bedi. “I’ve always been touched by Nelofar’s writing. She beautifully describes feelings and stories,” he says.