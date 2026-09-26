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Trump calls China’s first lady ‘Beautiful’ as presidential couples meet

As Trump and Xi meet over trade, AI and global affairs, their wives Peng Liyuan and Melania Trump add a sartorial dimension to the Washington visit.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026, 13:44:31 IST
By HT Correspondent
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US President Donald Trump’s praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping’s appearance came with a compliment for his wife, Peng Liyuan, as Xi began his three-day state visit to Washington on September 23. The Chinese President’s visit, which runs from September 23 to 25, is centred on a summit with Trump and comes amid high-stakes US-China discussions.

(L-R) Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Melania Trump
(L-R) Peng Liyuan, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Melania Trump

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “I met President Xi at the plane (Airport!) yesterday, and he looks strong, vibrant, and fit - Better than ever. Madam Xi, of course, BEAUTIFUL!” Truth Social serves as Trump’s primary and preferred social media megaphone. The remark came as Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed Xi and Peng during a high-profile state visit that included ceremonial welcomes, bilateral talks, and a state dinner at the White House. Trump had personally greeted Xi at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday.

Fashion also became part of the diplomatic spotlight. Melania opted for a dramatic white Saint Laurent blouse featuring an oversized bow, paired with black trousers and a belt designed by her stylist Hervé Pierre. Peng, meanwhile, appeared in a deep red gown, accessorised with a black clutch featuring a gold clasp. Peng is known for wearing Chinese designers, although she does not typically identify the labels publicly. Her wardrobe has consequently become a subtle expression of Chinese design on the international stage.

 
xi jinpingstate visitmelania trumpdonald trumpmr trump
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