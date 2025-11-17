Tyga, Jason Derulo, Diplo and The Script deliver electrifying performances in Shillong over two days

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong lit up the city over two high-energy days over the weekend as international crowd-pullers Jason Derulo, The Script, Aqua, Tyga and Diplo delivered electrifying performances that turned the weekend into one of the state’s biggest cultural moments of the year. Thousands packed into the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital city, where global music blended seamlessly with homegrown artistry, giving the two-day celebration a truly international pulse. The Script, Jason Derulo, Tyga and Diplo performed at the Cherry Blossom festival in Shillong over the weekend Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma inaugurated the festival, calling it a “complete cultural package” that reflected the state’s growing investment in tourism, culture and the creative economy.

Day 1 opened with Bollywood 's Nora Fatehi, who launched the festivities with a high-voltage performance that immediately energised the stadium. Her set paved the way for Irish rock band The Script, who drew massive cheers with their signature anthems, including a powerful rendition of Hall of Fame, which had the crowd singing along word for word.

The night reached its peak when Jason Derulo stepped on stage, commanding the arena with his charismatic presence and hit-packed setlist. As LED wristbands lit up in sync across the stadium during Swalla and Savage Love, Jason’s performance turned into a spectacle of sound and colour, cementing Day 1 as a festival highlight.

Day 2 carried the momentum forward with a nostalgic and genre-blending lineup. Aqua transformed the arena into a retro dance floor with their iconic hit Barbie Girl, sparking a wave of excitement across all age groups.

Tyga followed with a punchy, high-energy hip-hop performance that kept the crowd moving late into the evening. The festival closed with an explosive electronic finale from Grammy-winning DJ Diplo, whose blistering set turned the stadium into one massive dance arena.