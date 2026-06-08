When climate justice meets the Constitution

On Saturday, just a day after World Environment Day, the Capital saw a coming together of legal minds and environmental advocates for the launch of the book Climate Justice – Celebrating 75 Years of Supreme Court of India: 75 Judgments that Built Climate Jurisprudence in India by renowned environmental and climate change lawyer Sudhir Mishra at The Lalit. Environment and climate change lawyer Sudhir Mishra speaks at the launch of his book in Delhi. (Credits: Raajeshh Kashyap/HT Photo)

Framed as both a legal archive and a public-facing narrative, the book maps how the judiciary expanded Article 21 of the Constitution to include the right to clean air, water and ecological balance, effectively repositioning environmental protection as a constitutional responsibility rather than an administrative afterthought. It also reflects on 75 landmark Supreme Court judgments on climate justice from the Great Indian Bustard to the migration corridors of tigers and elephants.

With the chief guest, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), Delhi High Court, Chetan Sharma, and presiding officer Lalit Bhasin, Managing Partner, Bhasin & Co, the event also highlighted the need for environmental protection to align with economic and strategic priorities.

Speaking about the book, Mishra said that the idea was to make environmental law accessible across generations. “Climate justice in 2026 is no longer abstract. For children, pregnant women and the elderly, it means access to clean air, safe drinking water, clean rivers and protected trees... Inspiring a nine-year-old as well as a ninety-year-old, the book offers a glimpse into how the Supreme Court has helped safeguard India’s ecological fabric over the last 75 years,” he concluded.