Japan may have earned a dramatic point in its 2-2 World Cup draw against the Netherlands on June 15, but it was the fans' post-match routine that once again captured global attention.

Why are Japan's fans carrying garbage bags to World Cup matches?

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Minutes after Daichi Kamada's equaliser, Japanese supporters at AT&T Stadium in Dallas were seen collecting litter around their seats, filling large plastic bags they had brought with them and leaving the stands spotless before heading home.

The gesture has become a familiar sight at major tournaments. Japanese fans first went viral during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they cleaned the stadium even after a heartbreaking last-minute defeat to Belgium knocked them out of the competition. The players followed suit, leaving their dressing room immaculate along with a handwritten note saying "thank you" in Russian. The tradition continued at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has now reappeared in the United States, reinforcing a culture that values respect for shared spaces.

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{{^usCountry}} "For Japanese people, this is just a normal thing to do," former Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu had said during the 2022 World Cup. "When you leave a place, you have to leave it cleaner than it was before." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "For Japanese people, this is just a normal thing to do," former Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu had said during the 2022 World Cup. "When you leave a place, you have to leave it cleaner than it was before." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While the national team earned praise for its performance on the pitch, its fans once again reminded the world that sportsmanship can extend far beyond the final whistle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the national team earned praise for its performance on the pitch, its fans once again reminded the world that sportsmanship can extend far beyond the final whistle. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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