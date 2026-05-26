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"You can't beat that!" Djokovic challenges world no. 1 Sabalenka to a clay-court dance battle

Tennis star Novak Djokovic revived his victory dance and challenged world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to continue their playful dance-off ritual

Published on: May 26, 2026 04:40 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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After his comeback win over France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Roland Garros 2026, tennis star Novak Djokovic revived his victory dance and challenged world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to continue their playful dance-off ritual

The victory dance

After his comeback win over France’s Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at Roland Garros 2026, tennis star Novak Djokovic revived his victory dance(Photo: AFP)

Following his 102nd win at Roland Garros in France, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic broke into a celebratory dance on the clay. Later, he also did a ‘battle dance’ on the stadium stairs (see below right), and challenged Belarusian tennis star and women’s world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka: “You can’t beat that, Aryna. I challenge you.” They are known for their playful off-court friendship and regularly feature in each other’s social media clips.

How it started

Novak has earlier shared that daughter Tara is a huge Aryna Sabalenka fan. In an old interview, he joked, “Sabalenka is her favourite. She only cares about Aryna.” He added that Tara keeps asking to visit Aryna’s house because “she has a fridge full of açaí”: “She’s not too interested in tennis itself; it’s all about whether she can get some more of that açaí.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / "You can't beat that!" Djokovic challenges world no. 1 Sabalenka to a clay-court dance battle
Home / HTCity / Leisure / "You can't beat that!" Djokovic challenges world no. 1 Sabalenka to a clay-court dance battle
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