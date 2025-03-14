Looking for some unique ways to spend your upcoming long weekends? Choose one of these

The coming months have quite a few long weekends. Here’s how you can make it buzzing with some hatke actvities. Pamper yourself with some self-love(Adobe Stock)

Take a wellness package

If you are too busy to take care of yourself otherwise, this long weekend is an excellent time to indulge in some self-love. Book a wellness package and pamper yourself head to toe. Apart from physical rejuvenation, it’s also a great way to unwind and refresh your mind.

Stargazing

Few experiences are more beautiful and spellbinding than spending a summer night under the open sky, gazing at the countless stars dotting it. With stargazing becoming an increasingly popular activity, you can book your spot with one of the many organisers in your city or even join a private stargazing event. Once you return, you can even show off some newly acquired astronomical knowledge!

Take a staycation in your own city

If you want to go on a holiday, but don’t want to travel out of the city, a staycation is just what you need. Book yourself and your loved ones into a nice hotel and enjoy the bliss of doing absolutely nothing. Except sleeping, eating and bingewatching your favourite movies and shows of course! Throw in a bit of shopping, too, and it can’t get more perfect.

Go glamping

Luxury in the lap of nature — it can’t get better than that! Glamping is another exciting way to spend the upcoming long weekend. Check out the luxurious camping facilities closest to your city and make your bookings right now. There’s nothing like nature to heal, refresh and rejuvenate you. See if you can club in some adventure activities as well.

Take a photo walk

It often happens that we ignore local attractions in favour of distant locales. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar, right? Well, this long weekend, step out and view your locality/city with a new perspective. Architecture, nature, people, markets and mayhem....capture them all in your camera. It will make you fall in love with your city all over again.

Add a touch of creativity to your home

Try giving a wall/nook of your home a makeover, and do it yourself! You can paint a room, or even adorn a wall with your art work. If you love craft work, try creating beautiful wall art or lampshades. Apart from making you beam with pride, it’s also one of the easiest ways to give a brand new look to your house.

Set up a veggie garden in your balcony

The best way to eat uncontaminated food is to grow it yourself. If you are someone with a green thumb, this weekend is perfect to set up a small vegetable/herb garden on your balcony. Most cities have balcony gardening services; all you have to do is find one that suits your vision and budget. Gardening is also a great way to beat stress.

Host a movie night

Make a list of some good releases you have missed in recent times, invite some of your closest people over, and enjoy a fun weekend binge watching movies on various streaming platforms. You can create comfortable seating, order/cook some yummy food and create a theatre-like feel. It’s also an excellent way to spend quality time with loved ones.

Attend a workshop

All of us have area(s) of interest, so what is yours? Baking, painting, origami, pottery, mehendi art...it could be anything. Scout online and find out a weekend class nearby that piques your interest. There’s no better way to spend your time than learning something new. It will also introduce you to people who share the same interests as you.