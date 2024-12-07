Punekars can to bookmark these stargazing spots for a perfect weekend getaway

Vaitama river Stargazing spots in Pune(Photo: Adobe Stock)

One of the best places for astrophotographers, the Vaitarna river makes a perfect setting for a mystical night of stargazing. Situated in Igatpuri, Maharashtra, Upper Vaitarna is a reservoir that is surrounded by mountains and small villages. The lake serves as a breathtaking backdrop for one to capture the Milky Way band.

Distance from Pune: 207km

Mahuli village

An overnight stargazing session at Mahuli is the place to be for astronomy amateurs. One can enjoy the beautiful skyline of the Mahuli mountain ranges and gaze at the stars under the open skies. It is also surrounded by the Mahuli Fort, a popular trekking destination, and the Tansa Wildlife Sanctuary, a protected forest area with rich biodiversity.

Distance from Pune: 197km

Torna Fort

Enjoy a drive up to this rustic fort to spend a night cosying up under a starry blanket. Known as a popular trekking spot that offers the best of both worlds, one can plan an evening trek too. you reach there, set camp to watch mesmerising star show. You can catch the stunning sunrise in the morning too.

Distance from Pune: 55km

Kasarsai Dam

Surrounded by hills and fields, it is a small dam located about 12 kilometres from Hinjewadi. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the lakeside view makes for a perfect overnight getaway for stargazing with your friends. Many campsites offer places for amateur stargazing and astronomical events here.

Distance from Pune: 30km

Naneghat, Ghatghar

A dream destination for ardent stargazers, this verdant mountain pass in the Western Sahyadris is situated miles away from heavy light pollution. Once a bustling trade route and now a tiny village, it puts a celestial show where you can capture the majestic Milky Way and the sparkling star trails.

Distance from Pune: 123km

Dehene village

With clear skies and a panoramic view of the Sahyadri mountains, this small village offers a unique and rustic experience that will help you rejuvenate in peace. Located in Shahapur, it is famous for locating star trails and other astronomical sights. One can experience the best views of the Northern Hemisphere's mountain ranges and by dawn, the skyline glowing against a silhouette of Ajoba Hills and a setup of a sleepy, serene village.

Distance from Pune: 200km

Tarkarli

Located in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, Tarkarli is a coastal village known for its pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters. With the Sindhudurg Fort, built by the Maratha King Shivaji, and nearby beaches like Devbagh Beach and Achara Beach, along with the pollution-free sky and serene environment, it makes a picturesque setting for night sky viewing.

Distance from Pune: 400km