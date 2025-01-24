Malaika Arora shares post that promotes self-love and growth: ‘I have been hurt but I am alive’

Malaika Arora is a known fitness enthusiast. The 51-year-old maintains her body and a healthy lifestyle by working out, eating healthy, doing yoga, and more. She even posts about it on social media. On Friday, she took to Instagram to preach self-love and growth by resharing a quote on Instagram Stories. Malaika Arora talked about the importance of self-love in an Instagram post.

What did Malaika Arora share on self-love and growth?

Malaika posted a picture with a quote that read, “I fall. I rise, I make mistakes. I live. I learn. I've been hurt but I'm alive. I'm human. I'm not perfect but I'm thankful.”

The post talks about going through ups and downs in life, living a fulfilling life, making mistakes and learning from them, and being hurt but getting over the traumas of the past. In the end, it motivates people to pursue growth and love themselves despite their faults. They may not be perfect, but they should be thankful for whatever they have achieved in life.

A screenshot of the post Malaika Arora shared.

Self-acceptance and mental health

Self-acceptance is the ladder to self-love and personal growth. Many people have low self-acceptance, and it is often linked with low self-esteem. It often stems from our dependence on other's positive opinions or having parents who lacked empathy during their childhood.

Per Harvard Health, if we don't have self-acceptance, our psychological well-being can suffer. For many, practising mindfulness can help reduce the impact of stress. Additionally, suppressing negative emotions such as self-hatred, being aware of your negative or harmful emotions, the ability to stop yourself from spiralling under negative thoughts with mindful breathing, and accepting yourself (negatives and positives alike) can help.

If you need tips on how to practise mindfulness, here are 5 simple ways which can help you reduce stress and boost your mood.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a dancer, reality TV judge, and entrepreneur. The former VJ was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for about two decades before they divorced in 2017. They have a son together, Arhaan Khan. She was dating Arjun Kapoor for many years, and recently, reports of their breakup have been doing the rounds.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.