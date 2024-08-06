Thomas Ceccon to Noah Lyles: Which of these Olympics 2024 athletes would you crown boyfriend?

Paris Olympics 2024 is currently in the thick of its proceedings with people the world over keeping a check on the hourly switching medal tally. Something of a side-sport however seems to have been gaining ground, namely the hunt for an Olympic boyfriend! Now before anyone takes this literally, we are of course referring to imaginary Olympic boyfriends. Here's a highly-crushable lineup of some of the most good looking athletes currently doing the rounds of Paris. Thomas Ceccon, Noah Lyles, Stephen Nedoroscik: The internet's top picks for Olympic boyfriend(Photos: Instagram)

Thomas Ceccon

Italy finished third, winning bronze during the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. 23-year-old Thomas Ceccon, part of the very charming relay lineup, also seems to have won over the internet which has dubbed him ‘Greek God’. What started it? A peek at his chiseled abs during his victory shot.

Noah Lyles

United States runner Noah Lyles' smooth victory in the 100 meter race helped the 27-year-old bona fide star (virtually) make acquaintance with all those who were yet to come across his million dollar smile. No one's complaining.

Stephen Nedoroscik

Superman is that you? Stephen Nedoroscik had the internet in a chokehold as he won USA a bronze in Pommel Horse, marking his second medal at Paris. The moment which made him worthy of featuring in your daydreams was when he swayed the USA flag into a cape. Those glasses are just the cherry on top.

Tom Daley

Tom Daley, 30, is very happily married to Dustin Lance Black with whom he shares 2 kids. Though heartbreaking to hear, the internet has never shied away from some wishful thinking, still romanticising the English Olympic diver's boyish charm. As a matter of fact, Daley has been quite a favourite ever since his first Olympic appearance in Beijing, 2008.

Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel, 27, has managed to swim into the hearts of spectators, besides managing a gold medal win for team USA in the 4x100-meter freestyle relay. It really doesn't help anybody nurse their crush any better knowing he is a 13-time World Champion.

Daniele Lavia

Italian Volleyball player Daniele Lavia seems like a sweetheart but can bring the on-court aggression as and when needed. Balance is a lovable virtue we say. You may be sad to hear that he too, is happily married. But that shouldn't stop you from harmlessly scrolling through his very adorable Instagram feed.

Special mention: Yusuf Dikeç

Turkish sports shooter Yusuf Dikeç may not really fit the mold of the above listed athletes. Yet he has everyone swooning over his way-too cool trot to a silver medal in the 10 meter air pistol mixed team event, sans any professional equipment. The aura points are strong with this one and the internet agrees.

Who have you christened your Olympic boyfriend?