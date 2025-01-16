AI-generated love: How fake connections are stealing hearts and money

As more and more cases of catfishing and digital scams come forward, one in particular has avid daters worrying — deepfake love interests. Almost like an episode of Black Mirror, scammers are now using AI to take their tricks to a whole new level by making fake profiles on dating apps and posing as a potential love interest. Scammers use AI-generated profiles, photos, and videos to impersonate celebrities or other individuals.(X)

One notable case that has shocked the dating world comes from France, where a 53-year-old woman named Anne lost £697,000 ( ₹7 crore). This situation began in February 2023 when she received a message from someone claiming to be Jane Etta, the mum of actor Brad Pitt. Eventually, she found herself also communicating with a person who represented themselves as Pitt. This person then sent her poetic messages along with AI-generated photos to support their claims.

Over time, the impersonator proposed to Anne, promising her expensive gifts, only if she could pay the customs fee to receive them. The scammer also asked Anne for funds, ostensibly for his “cancer treatment”, after sending AI images of Pitt in a hospital bed.

When she finally grew suspicious and reported it to the authorities, it was already too late as she had lost a fortune and was left emotionally devastated.

How AI fuels deception

AI’s ability to mimic human behaviour makes these scams increasingly dangerous. Life coach Ashish Sehgal explains, “AI can analyse conversations, adjust its tone and adapt to your responses, making it feel incredibly personal.” This adaptability creates an illusion of connection, making it harder for victims to recognise the deceit.

How to protect yourself?

“Trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is,” shares Sehgal. Meanwhile, relationship coach and matchmaker Radhika Mohta also advises on “doing your own research and checking for the person on social media”. “Try to meet in public places. Texting is not everything — talk to them on a call,” she adds.

Avoid rushing into decisions, especially if someone shares emotional stories or starts asking for money. Take time to think and discuss the situation with a trusted friend or a family member. Scammers often rely on urgency to pressure you into sending money or revealing sensitive information. Instead, ask direct questions to test their story for gaps or inconsistencies that can expose their deceit. Most importantly, never send money to someone you haven’t met in person, no matter what.