Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize — and the internet had a lot to say! Take a look

In a move we honestly should have seen coming, Pakistan has decided to formally recommend former U.S. President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting him with “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The announcement came after a ceasefire was declared, ending several days of intense cross-border shelling triggered by a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Donald Trump

The recommendation was shared by the Government of Pakistan via an official post on X: “Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

The nomination comes shortly after a highly unusual diplomatic move — Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, at the White House. The meeting, held on a Wednesday, came in the immediate aftermath of a four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan.

While the political implications of the nomination are already stirring headlines, it’s the internet's reaction that has taken center stage. Within hours, X and Instagram were flooded with memes and comments.

Trump himself took to social media to speak out about the idea of him getting a Nobel Prize. He said, “This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World! I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the War between India and Pakistan.” He further wrote, “No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be, but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!”

While opinions on the nomination remain sharply divided, one thing is clear: the internet is having a field day. So, whether it’s genuine recognition or just another bizarre twist in global politics, Trump’s Peace Prize bid has become an unlikely meme goldmine.