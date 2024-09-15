Paralympics 2024: Gold medalist Nitesh Kumar opens up about his journey and future plans

Nitesh Kumar, the latest gold medalist in badminton at Paralympics 2024, is still coming to terms with his victory. “In the moment, I didn’t realize what I’d done. But after the game, seeing the Indian flag waving and everyone celebrating, it hit me. Each interview made me realize just how big this moment was. With Pramod Bhaiya not there, it felt like someone had to bring the gold back—and I’m happy I could do it.” Nitesh Kumar (source: Rajesh Kashyap)

After missing out on the Tokyo 2021 Paralympics due to qualification mistakes. “I knew I had to learn from those errors, so I focused on staying consistent. Training at the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad made a huge difference—it pushed me to keep improving, and it paid off.”

When asked about the level of support Paralympians receive compared to Olympians, Nitesh says,“I don’t think it’s about biased support. If you look at the budgets, there’s a difference, sure. But our basic requirements are being met. We’ve had issues in the past, and we were dissatisfied with how the BAI treated us. By LA 2028, we hope things are better, either under PCI or with improved arrangements from BAI.”

On the topic of India’s strong showing at the Paralympics, Nitesh is careful not to draw comparisons. “I don’t think it’s fair to compare Olympians and Paralympians. We’re all dedicated, we all work hard. It just didn’t go well for them this time, but it went well for us. We have our own limits and challenges.”

Currently, Nitesh is soaking in his win by spending time in his hometown, Karnal. “It was an emotional visit to my training places. Seeing everyone—kids, support staff—feel like they were a part of this victory meant a lot to me. I’m planning to take a vacation soon, maybe to Greece, to relax and recharge.”