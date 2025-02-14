PM Modi gifts Panchatantra and Malgudi Days to Elon Musk’s kids; take a look at these timeless books

In a heartwarming cultural exchange that brings together two worlds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently met with Elon Musk’s children in Washington DC, gifting them a treasure trove of Indian literary classics. This wasn’t just another political meeting — it was a delightful interaction that connected generations through stories, culture, and imagination. When PM Modi met Musk's kids, the vibes were a lot different from when former President Donald Trump met the toddler. While there was the typical grown-up conversation, this meeting was also a celebration of children’s literature. The gracious PM Modi presented them with three cherished Indian classics that have shaped the childhoods of many across the country: The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore, The Great RK Narayan Collection, and Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma. PM Modie gifting books

Photos shared by PM Modi on social media showed Musk’s children reading the books, bringing a whole new sense of joy to fans worldwide. These books, beloved by Indian toddlers everywhere, have been passed down for generations, with their fables and stories embedded in the fabric of Indian childhood.“It was also a delight to meet Mr. @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!” the Prime Minister shared on X. Modi’s visit to Washington DC on Thursday was special not just for the political discussions but for the heartfelt family exchange. Musk’s partner, Shivon Zilis, and their three children were also present, making the meeting a warm family affair.

What were the books?

The Crescent Moon by Rabindranath Tagore

This beautiful compilation of poetry captures the innocence and wonder of childhood in India. Translated from Bengali, The Crescent Moon reveals Tagore’s enchanting world of children, their pure joys, and the deep bonds of affection between mother and child. Some poems express awe at the beauty of nature, while others reflect the simple, yet profound, happiness that childhood brings. It’s a timeless collection that transports readers to a world filled with light and love.

The Great RK Narayan Collection

Next up is the legendary author RK Narayan, best known for his iconic Malgudi Days. Set in the fictional town of Malgudi, Narayan's stories are filled with adventure, childhood experiences, and the simplicity of Indian life. These stories have a nostalgic, almost magical quality, making them perfect for young readers. Through his books, readers feel a connection to the fictional town of Malgudi, a place that somehow feels like home. The great South Indian author’s works have left a lasting mark on Indian literature, making this collection a valuable treasure for young minds.

Panchatantra by Pandit Vishnu Sharma

Finally, the beloved Panchatantra is a must-have in every child’s bookshelf. These fables, told through animals, are a timeless source of moral lessons, teaching children about life’s values in an engaging way. The stories have been passed down for centuries, and even though the exact period of its composition remains uncertain, its impact is undeniable. Furthermore, Panchatantra is also one of the world’s most widely translated books, and its lessons on wisdom, friendship, and trust continue to resonate with readers today.

More about Musk's kids

Musk, the father of twelve children over the course of two decades, seems to be ensuring that his kids are exposed to the cultural richness of different parts of the world. Shivon Zilis, Musk’s partner, hails from a Canadian background with Indian roots, and their children Azure and Strider were born in 2021. In 2024, the couple welcomed another child together. With such a diverse family, these thoughtful gifts from PM Modi are more than just books – they are a bridge between cultures, creating a rich foundation of storytelling that will shape the children’s perspectives for years to come.