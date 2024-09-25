Poori duniya dekhegi hum kitna badhiya kaam karte hain: Durgesh Kumar on Laapataa Ladies entry to Oscars

This year has been a magical year for actors like me, with so much acclaim coming our way. Aur ek artiste ko kya chahiye,” says Durgesh Kumar aka Dubey ji of Laaptataa Ladies. Actor Durgesh Kumar

The actor is on cloud nine as his film is India’s official entry to Oscars. “It’s thrilling and unbelievable. When we were making the film, all of us knew kuch zabardast ban raha hai. But itna zabardast response milega yeh nahin pata tha. Ab poori duniya dekhegi ki hum log bhi itna badhiya kaam karte hain.”

Kumar recalls how he was about to miss the role of constable Jaiprakash Dubey, “I have this rule that I never say no to work. When Laapataa came to me I was in hometwon Darbhanga as my father had a brain haemorrhage and I was clueless. For once I thought to say no but my elder brother asked me to not as it was a huge opportunity to work with such big names and producers. I left for Sehore, MP the location for the shoot.”

Kumar, who has worked with some big filmmakers, feels each maker bring their colours to the canvas of films: “I have worked with master craftsmen, but with Kiran (Rao, director) maam it was an extraordinary experience. She’s exceptionally hard working, unke mann ke mutabik agar appne perform nahin kiya toh rehearsal karwaati rehti hain and she is very strict when it comes to work.”