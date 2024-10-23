Priyanshu Painyuli aka Robin of Mirzapur: You can say I am an actor who loves direction

"I am and will always be an actor. But I love direction too," says actor Priyanshu Painyuli, who is currently shooting his first directorial outing, tentatively titled Jagar, in Uttarakhand. "The story is very close to my heart, as it's from my state (Uttarakhand) and is about my people," he says. Priyanshu Painyuli

Painyuli feels that the writer and director in him helps him perform better as an actor too: "Since I have an eye behind the camera, I can easily look inside the roles I play on screen. Bahut dinon se it was on my mind to get into direction. I had directed a few small projects earlier, but this my first big directorial outing. I have written the film too."

On the acting front, he is wrapping a project in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), tentatively titled Paan Parda Zarda. A

"This year has been about multitasking. Be it shooting for a new series, directing my film or getting back on screen with the third installment of Mirzapur."

Talking about his new series, he adds, "I think that after getting me killed in last season the makers wanted to give me something bigger and that's how this project happened. I think the life of an artiste is full of twists and turns like for me. Where I did feel sad when my role got over in the popular series but with new beginnings I am happy too."