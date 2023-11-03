RadhaKrishn actor Himanshu Soni says, breaking the mytho mould was not easy

Actor Himanshu Soni asserts that it’s time to move on the road not taken by him as a performer.

Actor Himanshu Soni

“I got to taste success in the initial stage of my career, playing characters that are larger than life. It was a different experience altogether where I got fame and endless love from the audience. Those shows and characters – be it of Lord Ram, Shiva, Krishna or Gautam Buddha – are still remembered by all. Buddha: Rajaon Ka Raja (2014) is still getting aired in many Asian countries. That was the kind of recognition and recall value those shows had and no doubt it remains unbeatable even in today’s scenario. So, for me success, TRP and numbers are not a matter of concern it’s more about trying to take that other road and readily experiment, says the RadhaKrishn (2018) and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush (2019) actor.

However, Soni feels the transition is never an easy call. “See, industry functions like this – one good show where your character works and becomes the talk of the town many more want to follow the pursuit. I tried to break the typecast but then it was just not happening. One after the other, such roles followed me and then I was like maybe that was destined for me. After all, success sabko chahiye and I was getting it in abundance. Breaking the mythology mould was not easy. Finally, it was in 2022 that I gave a contemporary show – a chance and pehli baar it was like a revelation for me where I got to bring the other side of craft on the screen.”

Soni says of late a good romantic role in some RomCom tops his list.

“I want to be me on the screen though my method of drawing a role in my head remains the same. When you are doing contemporary character like is a boy next door it’s different situation altogether. And, that is super exciting for me as an actor. Be it Abhimanyu in Aggar Tum Na Hote (2022) or Kabir in ongoing show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai... both have been modern guys set in today’s world. This is what I’m looking to play on screen for now,” concludes Soni.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.