Read, meet, repeat: Inside the book club boom

From quiet reading circles in Chandigarh parks to lively debates and discussions over fiction and memoirs in Ludhiana, book clubs, both physical and virtual, are scripting a cultural revival. These communities go beyond books and engage in conversations, connections and carving out mindful time. This World Book Day, here’s a look at some of the region’s most active reading collectives:

Book clubs go beyond just reading and engage in conversations, connections and carving out mindful time. (Adobe Stock image for representational purpose only )

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The Chandigarh Book Club hosts two curated sessions every month — one for fiction and one for non-fiction — where books are selected through nominations and discussed in depth. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Book Club

Founded in 2023 by Akshit Shrivastava and Surabhi Grover, this fast-growing community now connects 2,000 readers through WhatsApp. The club hosts two curated sessions every month — one for fiction and one for non-fiction — where books are selected through nominations and discussed in depth. Ice-breakers ease participants into conversations, followed by structured discussions that ensure every voice is heard.

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{{^usCountry}} “This format has proved effective in fostering a reading culture, with peers nudging members to read regularly while exposing them to varied perspectives,” says Grover. With participants aged 19 to over 60, the sessions are conducted in English and priced between ₹300 and ₹400. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This format has proved effective in fostering a reading culture, with peers nudging members to read regularly while exposing them to varied perspectives,” says Grover. With participants aged 19 to over 60, the sessions are conducted in English and priced between ₹300 and ₹400. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to join: Contact on Instagram @thechandigarhbookclub {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to join: Contact on Instagram @thechandigarhbookclub {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When: Dates vary {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When: Dates vary {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Where: Across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula {{/usCountry}}

Meeting every Sunday since July 2025 without a break, the Silent Reading Party blends quiet reading with occasional author interactions and discussions. (HT Photo)

{{^usCountry}} Silent Reading Party by Kaaraj Collective {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Silent Reading Party by Kaaraj Collective {{/usCountry}}

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Founded by Gurvir Singh and Ekjot Kaur, this Ludhiana-based collective draws from the Cubbon Reads format, bringing together readers for quiet, distraction-free sessions. Meeting every Sunday since July 2025 without a break, the gathering blends silent reading with occasional author interactions and discussions.

With around 600 members and a weekly turnout of 40–50, the collective champions Punjabi literature alongside English works, with discussions held in both languages. Their ‘book of the month’ is chosen democratically by regular readers. On April 23, they are set to host Sahitya Akademi awardee Paul Kaur.

How to join: Contact on Instagram @kaarajcollective

When: Sundays, 11 am–1 pm

Where: Across Ludhiana

With no registration, fees or formalities, Chandigarh Reads offers a relaxed, inclusive space for readers across age groups and interests. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Reads

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Also established in 2023, Chandigarh Reads embraces the simplicity of silent reading. With no registration, fees or formalities, it offers a relaxed, inclusive space for readers across age groups and interests. Participants gather in parks or cafés, bringing along a book, a mat, snacks and, occasionally, an umbrella. The focus is on unstructured leisure reading in a community setting.

How to join: Contact on Instagram @chandigarhreads

When: Sundays, 9 am–11 am

Where: Across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula

With over 4,000 members and regular online sessions across India, The Space creates a platform for readers to exchange ideas and perspectives. (HT Photo)

The Space

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Founded by Poorva Trikha, The Space is a community that extends beyond books into broader intellectual dialogue. With over 4,000 members and regular online sessions across India, it creates a platform for readers to exchange ideas and perspectives. “It’s a wonderful way to build a fraternity and keep the love for reading alive,” says Trikha.

How to join: Contact on Instagram @heresthespace

When: Dates vary

Where: Across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula; online

Through a broadcast channel of around 300 members, Mehak shares recommendations, quotes and reflections. (HT Photo)

Mehak’s Bookclub

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Run by former RJ Mehak Chauhan Bhullar, this Instagram-based book club functions as a digital reading community. Through a broadcast channel of around 300 members, she shares recommendations, quotes and reflections. Interactive polls help select books, followed by live discussion sessions.

How to join: Contact on Instagram @rjmehakk

When: Time no bar

Where: Online

What these book clubs are reading:

Knife by Salman Rushdie

Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden

Chaali Din by Gurpreet Dhugga

The Illicit Happiness of Other People by Manu Joseph

Eight White Nights by André Aciman

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