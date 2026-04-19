...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ritu Kamra Kumar’s ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ explores the power of ordinary lives

In Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes, Ritu Kamra Kumar captures the emotional weight of ordinary moments and women's experiences

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 10:10 pm IST
By Akshi Sharma
Advertisement

For Ritu Kamra Kumar, storytelling has always grown quietly, much like the lives she writes about. With her ninth book, ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’, published in February this year, the writer, poet and academician turns once again to the familiar, yet often overlooked spaces of everyday existence.

For Ritu Kamra Kumar, many of these stories are shaped by a deep engagement with women’s experiences. (HT Photo)
Ritu Kamra Kumar (HT Photo)

Her journey began in 2015 with the ‘Spice of Life’ column in Hindustan Times, and over the years, her writing has steadily expanded across poetry, prose and academic work.

Yet, at the heart of it all remains a consistent impulse, which is to observe closely and to write with empathy. The new collection of short stories reflects that instinct. Moving through fleeting encounters and enduring relationships, the narratives dwell on how ordinary moments often carry extraordinary emotional weight.

Published by Authors Press, Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes carries forward her engagement with stories that do not seek to overwhelm, but to linger, thus reminding readers that within the most ordinary lives lie moments worth noticing, and stories worth telling.

 
book
Home / HTCity / Ritu Kamra Kumar’s ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ explores the power of ordinary lives
Home / HTCity / Ritu Kamra Kumar’s ‘Tender Tales of Life’s Lanes’ explores the power of ordinary lives
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.