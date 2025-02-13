Social media and netizens are divided after Samay Raina removes all episodes of India's Got Latent

Internet is massively divided after comedian Samay Raina, on Wednesday evening, shared that he has removed all the episodes of popular online reality show India's Got Latent from YouTube, after legal proceedings were initiated against the show following the public outrage after content creator Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial remarks in the show. On Wednesday, Samay Raina shared that he had removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube

Social media went into overdrive, as some slammed Samay and also questioned him for still not apologising, in his latest social media post.

Others however were disappointed with the magnitude of outrage, and while many of them acknowledged Ranveer's tasteless remark, they unanimously agreed that police proceedings which led to the subsequent removal of all eipsodes from the streaming platform was uncalled for.

On Wednesday evening, Samay wrote in his statement that recent events have been ‘too much’ to handle for him. He wrote, “Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all Indias Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you. (folded hands emoji).”

For the initiated, on India’s Got Latent's latest episode, Ranveer made a ‘joke’ that did not go down well with viewers. A formal complaint was filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission against Ranveer, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija and the show's organisers. The complaint is against abusive language being used and obscene remarks made on women for popularity and financial benefit.

Ranveer later apologized for his "inappropriate" remarks that were made in an "insensitive" manner during the YouTube episode of the show. He issued an apology in a video that he shared on his X account hours after facing backlash, saying that "comedy is not his forte" and that "it wasn't cool."