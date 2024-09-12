Storyteller Yahya Bootwala ahead of Lucknow show says, My storytelling is different from conventional dastangoi

For spoken-word artiste and storyteller Yahya Bootwala his journey in the field has been a revelation for a youngster who set out seven years ago to do something different. Storyteller Yahya Bootwala

“Creating stories and then taking them to people gives me the real kick. I call myself a performer who transports people to another world with tales and poetry they haven’t heard of. Whatever I write, it takes months of hard work, lafz se lafz jodhta hoon phir ek kahani banti hain,” says Bootwala who will be performing today in Lucknow.

Bootwala has been to Lucknow once before and that was years back. “Ek alag hi jagah hai Lucknow. The city is known for its bhasha mein tehzeeb. Sab kuch meeta ho jata hain for me. Even when people there are arguing it never seems so because uss behas mei bhi tehzeeb hai. Over the years, people in the city have accepted performing arts with much more love and that’s what I wait to explore by bringing my new show Fankaar to the city,” he adds.

“Fankaar ek imandaari se bani ek kahani hain jismen kirdaar hain Sapna aur Haqeeqat. It took me eight months to bring it on stage. My way of storytelling may be different from the conventional way of dastangoi which usually is different from my solo acts that are woven around emotions, fantasy and reality. I feel this is what works for me and my audience who love to watch me live or on my social media. It’s all about breaking the monotony of robotic lives,” shares the performer who has schedule lined up for Melbourne soon.

Catch it live:

What: Yahya Bootwala in and as Fankaar

Where: DOR by Healthy Panda Gomti Nagar

When: September 13

Timing: 6pm