The Bear bounces back with Season 4, and fans are eating it up: ‘It’s been excellent’

Despite a lukewarm reception to Season 3, FX’s The Bear is back and despite what critics say, netizens think that Season 4 might just redeem it all. The Emmy-winning series returned to Disney+ on June 25, and early reactions from long time fans suggest the pressure-cooker drama is heating up in all the right ways. The Bear Season 4

Created by Christopher Storer, The Bear follows Chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) as he attempts to turn his late brother’s humble Chicago sandwich shop into a fine-dining powerhouse. Season 4 picks up immediately after the tense Season 3 finale, where a brutal restaurant review left fans questioning the future of Carmy’s culinary dream.

The full cast is back and firing on all cylinders. Jeremy Allen White returns alongside Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

How are fans reacting?

The early reviews are pouring in, and it’s clear viewers are feeling the heat (in the best way possible). “I'm a couple of episodes in and it’s definitely better and more focused than last season. No stupid cameos so far. Central characters in focus. Also still definitely not a comedy,” one user wrote. Another fan shared, “On episode 9. I’ve loved it so far. I’d rank the seasons so far. 1, 2, 4, 3.”

“Watched up to episode 4 so far and think it’s been excellent. Such a beautifully shot and acted show,” read another review. Additionally, the shift in tone and pacing from Season 3 is being widely appreciated. “Just finished episode 6 myself, definitely a step up from S3... while it’s not hit the heights of S2 yet, at least it feels like the story is finally making some forward momentum,” said one fan. “Same. It’s way beyond S3. The characters can actually communicate with each other now and everyone has been less mean to each other, so to speak. It should not have taken Carmy a whole season to talk to Claire,” another viewer noted. And for some, it’s already binge-worthy gold: “I binged the whole show last night. I really liked S4. The personal development of the characters is striving more than ever now and I hope there is another season.”

Looks like The Bear Season 4 seems to be plating up something worth savouring.