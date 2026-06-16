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Add to cart, pay zero: Youngsters in South Korea are obsessed with ‘fake’ online shopping

Welcome to the latest trend taking over South Korea: ‘dopamine sites’

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 04:33 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Imagine scrolling through a premium shopping app, picking out your favourite clothes or a gourmet meal, and hitting ‘order’, only for your bank balance to remain untouched and nothing ever arrives at your door.

Welcome to the latest trend taking over South Korea: ‘dopamine sites’(Photo: Adobe Stock)

Welcome to the latest trend taking over South Korea: ‘dopamine sites’. Sweeping the country’s youth, this hyper-realistic internet phenomenon involves fake e-commerce apps and food delivery simulators, designed to trick your brain into feeling the high of a shopping spree, completely free of charge.

How it works

These platforms look and feel indistinguishable from real retail apps. Users can filter by price, read customer reviews, and apply discount coupons.

The illusion doesn’t end at checkout. Once you press Place Order, the app launches a real-time tracking map where users can watch a virtual delivery agent making their way through Seoul towards their location. But once the timer ends, the driver disappears with no money charged, and the retail itch is successfully scratched.

 
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Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Add to cart, pay zero: Youngsters in South Korea are obsessed with ‘fake’ online shopping
Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Add to cart, pay zero: Youngsters in South Korea are obsessed with ‘fake’ online shopping
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