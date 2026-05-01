Beyond the ‘Big Fat Wedding’, a quieter luxury takes shape in Jaisalmer

In a world where extravagance often takes centre stage, a new kind of wedding is emerging, one that celebrates love with intention. Rooted in mindfulness and guided by cultural lineage, Storii by ITC Hotels, Jaisalmer, welcomes every occasion or event with delicacy and purpose. With a strong focus on wellness, comfort, and cordiality, this hotel wishes to celebrate love while honouring both the moment and the ancestral history behind the region. Situated in close proximity to Jaisalmer Fort, this retreat spreads over nine acres of land and provides a culturally rich plus thoughtful experience. It features eight categories of accommodations, offering a total of 131 rooms, all while allowing guests to enjoy stunning views of the city. They strive to ensure that every moment becomes a cherished memory.

Step into Jaisalmer's charm

Storii by ITC Hotels

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At Storii by ITC Hotels, Jaisalmer, celebrations extend far beyond just their hospitality. It contributes to having a celebration that is steeped in heritage and poise. This sprawling resort lets you get swept away with the ever-lasting beauty of Jaisalmer, making it an idyllic choice for you to exchange vows. So, whether you are having your pheras by their sunset patio or having your grand reception at their 36,000 sq. ft lawn, everything is sorted with some extra layer of care and fragility.

Regal hospitality

Beyond its deliberate hospitality, the rooms are an amalgamation of comfort, peace, and heritage-inspired elegance. Persuaded by the Solanki architecture of Rajasthan, it comprises havelis, jharokha balconies, and more. And if you want a menu highlighting the region’s dishes, you can relish in their specials like sangri ki tikki, chakki ka saag, junglee maas, anchored in Rajasthani and Marwari fare, as well as items from their global offerings. Extending beyond the boundaries of the hotel, the guests can head for a sunset visit to the Jaisalmer Fort and Gadisar Lake, followed by a local folk music performance at the hotel for a cultural immersion that leaves a lasting impression.

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