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Burj Khalifa accepts UPI now!

This makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the first tourist attraction to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions in the UAE

Updated on: Aug 1, 2026, 10:52:22 IST
By HT Correspondent
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At the Top, Burj Khalifa now allows Indian travellers to pay via UPI apps, even before they land. The move was enabled through a partnership between National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) and UAE-based payment solution provider, NEOPAY and Emaar Entertainment.

This makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the first tourist attraction to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions in the UAE.
This makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the first tourist attraction to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions in the UAE.

This makes At the Top, Burj Khalifa, the first tourist attraction to accept UPI for e-commerce transactions in the UAE.

AS OF NOW, THE AT THE TOP, BURJ KHALIFA TICKETS ARE PRICED AT:

• Silver (Level 124-125): AED 189 (approx 5,000)

• Gold (Level 148): AED 399 (approx 10,400)

• Platinum (Level 152, 153, 154): AED 769 (approx 20,000)

This integration aims to offer Indian travellers a payment method they are already comfortable with, marking a milestone in UPI's global

(Written by Dhanvie Sharma)

 
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