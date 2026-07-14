FIFA’s grass? It’s already sold out

If the World Cup final tickets seemed expensive, FIFA has gone a step further by selling the pitch itself. The governing body has sold out all editions of its official memorabilia containing fragments of the grass from the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey where the 2026 FIFA World Cup final will be held on July 20.

FIFA released 2,026 pieces of each edition, marking the tournament year, and all sold out before the final. (Photo: AFP)

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As reported by AP and AFP, the collectables feature authentic pieces of the match-day turf sealed in premium acrylic. Prices ranged from $450 (approx ₹43,264) for the Foundation Edition to $3,000 (approx ₹2.88 lakh) for the Hero Edition.

Each comes engraved with the match details and final score after the game, along with a USB containing an authenticity film.

FIFA released 2,026 pieces of each edition, marking the tournament year, and all sold out before the final. Reports estimate the initiative could generate more than $11 million (approx ₹105.76 crore) in revenue.

The sale also drew attention for an odd listing error. FIFA described each acrylic block as measuring ‘17.5 x 17.5 x 17.5’ without specifying the unit of measurement.

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{{^usCountry}} The sell-out comes despite criticism from several players over the temporary natural grass surface installed at MetLife Stadium, with many calling it uneven. Fan demand, however, appears to have trumped the complaints. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sell-out comes despite criticism from several players over the temporary natural grass surface installed at MetLife Stadium, with many calling it uneven. Fan demand, however, appears to have trumped the complaints. {{/usCountry}}

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